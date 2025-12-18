Cattle smuggler held after encounter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A cattle smuggler was arrested after an encounter with police here, during which he sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said they had received a tip-off about the presence of the accused smuggler, identified as Amit Yadav (21), a resident of Jaunpur. Following the information, a police team cordoned off the area near Brahmbaba Sthan Chanddiyar in Bairia on Wednesday night.

When he found himself surrounded, he allegedly opened fire at the police team with the intention of killing them, Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said.

Police retaliated in self-defence and arrested him. He sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg during the encounter and was admitted to Sonbarsa hospital for treatment, the officer said.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, he added. PTI COR NAV AKY