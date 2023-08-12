Cattle smuggler held after encounter with police in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Aug 12 (PTI) A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested after a brief encounter with police on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Mahu village in Haryana's Nuh district on Saturday, officials said.

The police recovered 21 cows from the vehicle of Taufiq, who suffered a bullet wound in the exchange, they said.

The encounter occurred when Taufiq opened fire at a police team chasing his vehicle around 2 am. Taufiq was injured when the police retaliated, they added.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape.

The police said a case has been registered in the matter. PTI COR CHS SZM