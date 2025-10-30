Cattle smuggler held after police encounter in UP's Ballia district

Ballia (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A cattle smuggler was arrested following an encounter with police in Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place late on Wednesday night, and the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. He was admitted to the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said the encounter took place around 11 pm near the Jigini canal culvert in the Gadwar police station area during a routine vehicle check.

Police signalled a motorcyclist to stop, but the rider tried to flee. His motorcycle skidded, and the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg.

The arrested man was identified as Sunil Kumar Gupta alias Rajkumar Gupta, a resident of Raksha Daniya village under Pakdi police station limits.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.

During interrogation, Gupta reportedly confessed that he, along with his associates, was involved in smuggling cattle to Bihar for sale.

Police said Gupta is a history-sheeter and wanted in several cases related to cattle smuggling.