Cattle smuggler injured, 2 held in encounter with police in UP

Deoria (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A suspected cattle smuggler was injured and two were arrested in an encounter with police here, police said on Monday.

The encounter took place late on Sunday night on the Sohanag-Bartha main road near Dhanauti Rai village under Salempur police station when police intercepted a Tata Magic vehicle carrying three heads of cattle.

The occupants of the vehicle allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action. In the exchange of fire, Bholu Yadav (26) sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. Two others were arrested on the spot, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said the injured accused has been hospitalised.

He said a case has been registered at Salempur police station under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and the accused have been sent to jail.