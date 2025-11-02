Cattle smuggler injured in encounter in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A cattle smuggler carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured in an encounter with police, officials said on Sunday.

An illegal firearm and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

Circle Officer Kundan Singh said police received information late Saturday night about the movement of the cattle smuggler Rakesh Kushwaha in the Ahirauli Bazar area.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near the Ahirauli–Bodarwar bridge.

During checking, Kushwaha was signalled to stop, but he opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg.

Police recovered a country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge, Rs 900 in cash and a motorcycle without a number plate from the spot.

The injured accused was taken to hospital under police custody.

Kushwaha was wanted in a case registered under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.