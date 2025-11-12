Cattle smuggler shot in leg while trying to escape police custody in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A wanted cattle smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in Deoria district after he allegedly snatched a pistol from an officer and opened fire while attempting to flee custody, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dilip Sonkar, a resident of Parsia Karkatahi, was initially arrested on Tuesday night during a special anti-crime operation.

During the operation, a police team from Bankata police station intercepted a pickup truck carrying cattle and arrested Sonkar, recovering a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession, police said.

However, while being taken for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach pain, Sonkar allegedly tricked the police escort near Das Narahiya turn by asking to relieve himself.

As he stepped out of the vehicle, he snatched the sub-inspector's pistol and opened fire on the police team before attempting to escape, officials said.

"The police returned fire in self-defence, during which the accused was shot in the leg and subsequently re-arrested," Circle Officer (CO) Sanjay Kumar Reddy said, adding that Sonkar was admitted to a hospital where he is being treated under police custody.

Police said Sonkar is a habitual offender and has eight criminal cases registered against him.

"After his arrest, he tried to flee and fired at the police team. In response, police had to open fire to protect themselves," Reddy said. PTI COR KIS DV DV