Cattle-smuggling case: Delhi court to hear interim bail plea of accused on Oct 25

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A Delhi court will hear on October 25 the interim bail application moved by the former bodyguard and co-accused of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh posted the matter for hearing the application moved by accused Sehegal Hossain in the case.

"Put up with file on October 25,” the judge said.

According to the ED, it registered the money laundering case following a first information report by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, who was then a Border Security Force Commandant.

The CBI FIR alleged that the Trinamool Congress leader, along with Kumar, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the multi-crore cattle smuggling racket. PTI UK RHL