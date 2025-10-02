Cattle theft: Man held, house sealed

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 2 (PTI) Police in Dakshina Kannada district arrested a man, sealed his house and an illegal slaughterhouse run by him under Bantwal Rural limits, marking it the first such property attachment in the region for cattle-related offences, officials said on Thursday.

The action follows multiple cases of cow theft and slaughter against the accused, they said.

Hasanabba was charged under section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Theft), Sections 4, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 11(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

He was arrested and presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and Judicial Magistrate First Class court, which remanded him in custody.

Previous cases booked against him include those under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (theft), Sections 4, 5, and 11 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 11(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Investigations confirmed Hasanabba stole cattle and operated an unlicensed slaughterhouse at his residence, processing meat illegally, police said.

Following a police report, the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mangaluru Sub-Division, issued an order on September 25, invoking Sections 8(4) and 8(5) of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 2020.

Consequently, Hasanabba's properties--house survey numbers 6-54 and 6-54(1) in Maripala Padu, Pudu Grama Panchayat--and the illegal slaughterhouse were sealed and transferred to government custody.

The Bantwal Rural Police Station in-charge stated the seizure reinforces strict enforcement of cattle protection laws.

Investigations into Hasanabba's activities continue. PTI COR KSU KH