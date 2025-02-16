Cattle trader claims attack by suspected cow vigilantes; cops register case

Jalna, Feb 16 (PTI) A cattle trader claimed he was attacked by four suspected cow vigilantes who accused him of transporting cattle for slaughter in Maharashtra's Jalna district, prompting police to register a case, an official said on Sunday.

The tehsil police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for allegedly assaulting Janbaaz Qureshi, while returning from a market in Deulgaon Raja town, on Saturday.

According to Qureshi's complaint, he was intercepted by four individuals allegedly associated with the Bajrang Dal, who accused him of transporting cattle for slaughter. The assailants thrashed him, causing injuries, before fleeing the scene, as per the FIR.

Following the complaint, the police rushed to the location and registered a case against the unidentified attackers, an official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far. PTI COR NSK