Cattle trader from MP beaten to death in Rajasthan's Bhilwara; 5 nabbed

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) A man from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district died of a beating he got while he was ferrying cattle bought at a fair in Bhilwara, police on Tuesday said.

It was alleged that Aasif alias Sheru was thrashed by unknown men over suspicion of cow smuggling.

Sheru succumbed at SMS hospital in Jaipur, where he was rushed in a wounded state, police said.

His cousin, Manzoor Pemla, who was with him at the time, was also assaulted, but he managed to escape.

According to a complaint filed at Banera Police Station on September 17 by Manzoor, the incident took place around 3 am when he and Sheru were on their way in a pickup van with a few bovines they had purchased from a cattle fair in Raila, Bhilwara.

Manzoor alleged that a silver-coloured camper tailed their van and soon intercepted it.

Its occupants, he alleged, forced them out, assaulted them, and snatched Rs 36,000 in cash from Sheru.

While Manzoor escaped, Sheru was held captive by the assailants.

Manzoor said the attackers later called him from Sheru's number and asked for Rs 50,000 more. After that, the number became unreachable.

Police said Sheru died during treatment on September 20.

"A post-mortem was conducted by a medical board, but the exact cause of death could not be determined. The medical board has sent samples for chemical and histopathological examination to ascertain the cause of death," an officer said.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter so far, police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Police said they are not ruling out personal enmity as the cause behind the violence. PTI SDA VN VN