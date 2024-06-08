Cattle transporters killed in Chhattisgarh: Special probe team formed amid kin's claim of mob attack

Raipur, Jun 8 (PTI) A special team was constituted by Raipur Rural police in Chhattisgarh to probe the death of two cattle transporters, whose kin claimed it was the result of a brutal mob attack.

Two cattle transporters died and another sustained serious injuries after allegedly being chased by a mob in Arnag police station limits in the early hours of Friday. The deceased were identified as Chand Miya and Guddu Khan and the injured as Saddam Khan, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement issued during the day, the police said a 14-member special team headed by Raipur additional superintendent of police (rural) Kirtan Rathore has been constituted to probe the case and nab the accused.

It said deputy superintendent of police (crime branch) Sanjay Singh, city superintendent of police (Mana area) Lambodar Patel and cyber cell in-charge Paresh Pandey are part of the team.

Arang police, late Friday night, lodged an FIR in the connection with case under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) against unidentified accused.

In the FIR, complainant Shoheb Khan said Chand informed him over phone that when the three were heading towards Arang from Mahasamund in a truck loaded with cattle (buffaloes), they were chased by some people on motorcycles and other vehicles.

After one of the tyres of the truck got burst, those who were chasing the trio started abusing and thrashing them, it said.

Chand told Shoheb he and his two other associates sustained injuries and were not in a position to walk, the FIR stated quoting the complaint.

Police sources said a few suspects were being questioned in the case.

ASP (Raipur Rural) Kirtan Rathore had on Friday said that as per preliminary investigation, the three were heading towards Raipur from Mahasamund with the animals when some people chased the vehicle.

"Of the three men, one was found dead and the other two were in serious condition. They were admitted to a hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The truck, which was found on the bridge later, has been seized and the animals have been shifted to a cow shelter," the ASP had said.

The ASP had also said there was no evidence "as of now" that it was a case of mob lynching.

However, speaking to reporters on Friday, complainant Shoheb, a cousin of Chand and Saddam, had said a mob attacked the three persons.

He claimed he had got a call from Chand, adding that his friend Mohsin was called by Saddam when they were being attacked.

"Chand told me they were being attacked by a mob. But before he could provide any detail, the call got disconnected," Shoheb claimed.

In the second call to Mohsin, which lasted for 47 minutes, Saddam could be heard telling that his limbs were broken, he said.

"Saddam could be heard pleading with his attackers to spare him. I believe Saddam had put his phone in his pocket while he was calling (Mohsin) and it never got disconnected so everything could be heard clearly," Shoheb told reporters on Friday. PTI TKP MVG BNM