Caution children against attack on idea of India's unity in diversity: Kharge to teachers

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) On the eve of the Teachers' Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appealed to the teachers to caution children against the attack on the idea of India's unity in diversity and educate the future generation regarding attempts to distort history in the present times.

Kharge also urged the teachers to keep educating their students about the Constitution of India and its values, and the importance of the Preamble of our Constitution.

Since 1962, Dr S. Radhakrishnan's birthday has been celebrated as the Teachers' Day in this country, the Congress president said and added that Radhakrishnan wanted his birthday to be celebrated as the Teachers' Day in honour of the teachers of India.

"Gurus as teachers have been feted and revered in our culture since ancient times because they are the true nation builders. They don't just educate an individual but shape the future of a nation," he said.

They teach the path of truth, honesty and uprightness to society. They guide and build the character of our future generations by teaching the values of patriotism, hard work, dedication, justice and equality, Kharge said.

"They instill in us the virtue of courage while facing the adversities of life. Therefore, we shall always be grateful to our teachers for their hard work and contribution to nation-building," the Congress president said in his message to fellow citizens on X.

"On this occasion, I appeal to all teachers across the country to keep educating their students about the Constitution of India and its values, and the importance of the Preamble of our Constitution," Kharge said.

He asserted that children should be taught about India's diversity.

"They should be cautioned against the attack on the idea of India's unity in diversity. Furthermore, your efforts to educate the future generation regarding attempts to distort and misrepresent history in the present times will go a long way in the service of the nation," Kharge said. PTI ASK AS AS