'Cauvery Aarti' begins at Brindavan garden in Krishna Raja Sagara dam

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 26 (PTI) "Cauvery Aarti" for river Cauvery, a programme modelled on the lines of "Ganga Aarti" performed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, began at Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam's Brindavan garden here on Friday.

The programme will be held in the evenings till October 2, officials said.

The Aarti was performed by a battery of priests amid chanting of vedic hymns and devotional songs.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar launched the "Cauvery Aarti" programme along with Siddaganga Math seer Siddalinga Swamiji and few other seers.

Mandya district in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi among others were present at the event.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister's office, more than 8,000 to 10,000 tourists from various parts of Karnataka and outside the state are expected to come to watch the programme every day.

Laddus will be distributed at free of cost for the tourists who come to watch Cauvery Aarti, the office of Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, has said.

The Cauvery Aarti, which includes religious traditions, is said to be the first such event being held in South India. PTI KSU KH