'Cauvery Aarti' for five days at KRS from Sep 26

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) "Cauvery Aarti" for river Cauvery, modelled on the lines of "Ganga Aarti" performed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, will be held at Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam's Brindavan garden in Mandya for five days from September 26, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's office said on Thursday.

More than 8,000 to 10,000 tourists from various parts of Karnataka and outside the state are expected to come, to watch the Cauvery Aarti programme every day, a statement said.

Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, has organised laddus distribution at free of cost for the tourists who come to watch Cauvery Aarti, it said.

The Cauvery Aarti, which includes religious traditions, is said to be first such event being held in South India.

On Friday evening, Shivakumar will formally launch the "Cauvery Aarti" programme by offering flowers to Cauvery river. PTI KSU KH