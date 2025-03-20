Cauvery Aarti govt programme, not political one: Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asserted that the Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank is a government initiative, not a political event.

He said that the state will launch a month-long water conservation campaign alongside the aarti on March 22, coinciding with World Water Day.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said, "The government has planned the Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank as part of its water conservation efforts. This is purely a government programme, though some have moved to court against it. We will present our case legally." Highlighting the need for water conservation, he said many people misuse drinking water for washing cars and watering gardens.

To address this, the government will organise an oath-taking event to promote responsible water usage.

He also recalled that the government had previously announced Cauvery Aarti at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam, and Sankey Tank has now been included in the initiative.

The decision to hold the aarti at this location was made after evaluating multiple sites, he added.

Shivakumar pointed out that Sankey Tank has hosted various public events, including Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and an MLA’s birthday. However, some BJP leaders have challenged the aarti in court.

"We will put forth our stance before the court. This is not a political event, and I urge the public to participate in large numbers to raise awareness about water conservation," he added. PTI AMP SSK ROH