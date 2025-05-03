Cauvery aarti to mirror Ganga rituals, reflect cultural traditions: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) The Cauvery aarti, modelled on Varanasi's Ganga aarti and planned near the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district, will reflect religious and cultural traditions, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

The government aims to launch the event by Dasara and is planning a facility to accommodate around 10,000 people to witness the aarti.

Shivakumar, who also heads the Water Resources Department, held a meeting with Tourism Minister H K Patil, Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, and senior officials to discuss the conduct of the Cauvery aarti.

“Preparations are underway. The Cauvery aarti is not limited to Karnataka; we plan to incorporate cultural and religious traditions from Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well. We also discussed how many days a week it should be held and the format of the pooja rituals,” he said.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar noted that all sections of society benefit from the Cauvery River, and the aarti, intended to reflect shared traditions, will be organised by the Water Resources, Kannada and Culture, Tourism, and Religious Endowments departments.

A committee has been formed, comprising BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar and the Mandya Deputy Commissioner.

The Religious Endowments Department will plan the pooja, Kannada and Culture will shape the cultural elements, Water Resources will provide infrastructure, the Tourism Department will advise on tourist facilitation, and the Energy Department will handle special lighting and fountains.

Shivakumar said the aarti is being designed to appeal to tourists, and the Public Works Department has been instructed to upgrade roads to enable visitors from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other cities to attend and return easily.

“It has been decided to form a planning authority by including four Gram Panchayats to develop visitor facilities. Tenders will be called soon,” he added.

The Water Resources Department has allocated around Rs 100 crore for the project, with other departments contributing to their respective areas, Shivakumar said.

When asked about public attendance, he said, “Plans are being made to allow about 10,000 people to witness the aarti. The committee has been asked to prepare a detailed blueprint covering seating, space for artists and worshippers, and contingencies like rain.” He said directions have been issued to invite expressions of interest from those keen on composing religious music for the Cauvery aarti.

On the location, Shivakumar clarified that the aarti will not be held directly at the dam but at a nearby site where water flows toward Bengaluru.

“This is for security reasons. The technical committee will finalise the exact spot,” he said.

The aarti is expected to begin by Dasara. A team of archakas (priests) from Karnataka will perform the rituals. PTI KSU SSK ADB