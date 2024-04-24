'Cauvery Calling movement enabled planting 10.9 crore saplings'

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) The 'Cauvery Calling movement' enabled planting of two crore saplings in the Cauvery river basin in 2023-24, the organisers of the initiative said on Wednesday.

The movement, envisioned by the founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru, has till date enabled the planting of 10.9 crore saplings and supported 2,13,000 farmers’ transition to tree-based agriculture, a press release said.

In the financial year 2023-24, 'Cauvery Calling' volunteers mobilized 65,000 farmers and the general public which led to an uptake of two crore saplings over a total area of 50,000 acres across the Cauvery river basin, the release said.

The movement aims to "revitalize" Cauvery River – the lifeline of 8.4 crore people – and significantly improve the economy of farmers by enabling the planting of 242 crore trees on private farmlands.

'Cauvery Calling' follows a tree-based agricultural approach that claims to not only multiply farmers' income through diversified tree-based agriculture practices but also "enhances" soil organic matter. This facilitates better water absorption, which in turn replenishes underground reserves and sustains the river's flow throughout the year, the release claimed. PTI VGN SDP