Cauvery row: Black-clad TN BJP leaders protest against DMK, 'GoBackStalin' trends on Twitter

Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Tuesday protested against Chief Minister M K Stalin over the Mekedatu row involving Karnataka, alleging he did not take up the issue with the neighbouring state during his two-day Bengaluru visit.

The TN CM had visited the Karnataka capital to participate in the two-day Opposition parties' conclave.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted a picture of himself clad in a black shirt, even as his senior party colleagues held press meets across the state, wearing black outfits, protesting against the ruling DMK over the matter.

Amid the BJP's protest, "GoBackStalin" was trending on top on Twitter, with many users using the hashtag to criticise the CM and the ruling DMK over the Mekedatu row.

Tamil Nadu is opposed to Karnataka's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in the neighbouring state.

Annamalai had earlier demanded that Stalin take up the Cauvery issue with Karnataka during his visit.

In a tweet, he slammed the DMK government's "lax attitude" over the Mekedatu issue and the "Congress rulers" in Karnataka for not releasing the due quantum of water to Tamil Nadu from the inter-state river.

The ruling DMK was "ignoring the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers for the sake of a selfish, ideology-less alliance (of opposition parties)," and not opposing Karnataka, he charged.

"At a time when farmers of Tamil Nadu are being punished by the Congress government of Karnataka, Chief Minister Mr M K Stalin and DMK alliance party leaders are having a feast with the Congress. This is the concern they have for Tamil Nadu's ryots," Annamalai said.

He said he could not join his party colleagues in the state as he was away in South Africa for a BRICS event concerning global political parties.

He shared a picture of himself clad in a black shirt and seemingly raising slogans. PTI SA SA SS