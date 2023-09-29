Cauvery row: Cordial ties between states will help linguistic minorities live without fear, says TN Minister

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Karnataka's uncompromising stand on sharing Cauvery water with lower riparian states does not augur well for amity between states, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said and remarked that linguistic minorities can live without fear only when cordiality prevailed among the neighbouring states. Also, he termed as 'unwarranted,' the ruckus created by pro-Kannada groups at the press conference of Tamil actor Siddharth in Bengaluru, over the Cauvery issue.

Describing as "unfair" Karnataka's hard line on not accepting the Supreme Court's verdict nor heeding to Cauvery Water Management Authority or accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's plea for Cauvery water to sustain agriculture in the state, Duraimurugan said the neighbouring state has declined to uphold the law of natural justice which is to ensure water reached the tail-end areas.

Karnataka refused to accept even the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, he said.

"Thousands of Tamils live in Karnataka and thousands of Kannadigas live in Tamil Nadu, as both states share borders. There's daily traffic too. So, only when both the states have cordiality and share affection, those who live in the other state can live without fear," the Minister told reporters here.

Forgetting this and saying that they would not respect the Supreme Court order nor CWA, CWRC or the Chief Minister's request was unfair, he said and added that those who claimed thus were not ordinary persons but seasoned political leaders like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

"I have undiminished respect for both these leaders... but whatever it may be, I thank the Supreme Court and the CWMA for ordering Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. We are getting the water now," the Minister said. The state would insist upon releasing 12,500 cusecs water, he said.

In his constituency, Duraimurugan pointed out, streets separated the people from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. But cordial ties between the neighbouring states was of paramount importance.

"We have approached the supreme authority under the cooperative federal structure - the judiciary - and obtained a favourable verdict, and two organisations too directed Karnataka to release water. What else can we do? Can we wage a war or go and open the dam there?" Duraimurugan asked.

Asked about the disruption of actor Siddharth's press conference in Bengaluru on September 28, the Minister replied, "it was unwarranted." "That's what I said. Karnataka is not far away from us. We should have the feeling that we are all Indians and not indulge in deeds as if we are living in a separate country. This is unjust, in my opinion," he said.

Tamil Nadu sought Cauvery water as the state was facing a scarcity, the Minister added. PTI JSP ROH