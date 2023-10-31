Cauvery water: Karnataka regime obstinate, says TN Minister

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) No other regime in Karnataka had ever been so obstinate like the incumbent Congress government in releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Duraimurugan, in reference to Karnataka, on Cauvery water release said they 'think' as if they were locked in a fight with an 'enemy' country, or as though a concession was sought from them by Tamil Nadu and both of these stances were not right.

"So far, no other regime in Karnataka had been so obstinate (on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu)," he said.

Everybody is bound by the directives of the Supreme Court. But, when a state government itself does not comply with its directions, it is not good for democracy.

From June 1, 2023 to October 26, 2023 Karnataka should have released to Tamil Nadu 140 tmc ft water. However, only 56.4 tmc ft was released and there is a shortfall of 83.6 tmc ft. PTI VGN SS