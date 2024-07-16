Cauvery water: Tamil Nadu all-party meet decides to knock on Supreme Court's doors if needed

Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) A meeting of legislative party leaders in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday decided to approach the Supreme Court if necessary to get Cauvery water for the state from Karnataka.

A resolution adopted at the meet strongly condemned the Karnataka government for refusing to release water as per the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive of one TMC ft every day.

Another resolution urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water in compliance with the orders of the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court. PTI VGN ANE