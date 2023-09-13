Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka CM to hold special emergency meeting

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a "special emergency meeting" on Wednesday, following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommending that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

The CWRC recommendation came out on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers of the Cauvery basin region, former chief ministers of all parties, senior ministers of the state cabinet, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will participate in the emergency meeting.

"The special emergency meeting will be held on 13-9-2023 at 12:30 PM at Vidhana Soudha's conference hall," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah held an emergency meeting regarding the next steps to be taken in view of the CWRC's recommendation. Shivakumar, several senior ministers and officials including Chief Secretary, and Chief Minister's Legal Advisor Ponnanna participated in the meeting.

After CWRC recommendation came out, Shivakumar said that the state is in no position to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, as it doesn't have enough water storage, due to lack of adequate rainfall in the river basin region.

He said, the matter is next going to come before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), most probably by Wednesday, and Karnataka will vehemently put forward its stand before it. PTI KSU KH