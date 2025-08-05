CB-CID officer, relatives booked for wife's death in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Lucknow Police has registered an FIR against a senior police officer and four members of his family in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, whose body was found hanging at their official residence on July 30, officials said on Monday.

The FIR, registered at the Mahanagar police station, follows a complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother, who claimed it was not a suicide but a "pre-planned" murder.

A senior officer said, "An FIR has been lodged at the Mahanagar police station based on a complaint from the victim's brother. The matter is under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far." The deceased Nitesh Singh, who was in her late thirties, was the wife of Additional Superintendent of Police (CB-CID), Mukesh Pratap Singh. She was found dead at the family's residence in the reserve police lines of Lucknow.

Initially suspected to be a suicide, the case has taken a twist after her family alleged sustained harassment, extramarital affairs, and physical assault leading up to her death.

In his written complaint on August 2, the deceased woman's brother Pramod Kumar accused his brother-in-law Mukesh Pratap Singh, his parents -- Ramesh Chandra Verma and Sudha Chanda -- his brother Anubhav Chanda, and a woman named Aastha (the victim's sister-in-law) of routinely harassing Nitesh.

The couple had got married in 2012 and had three children.