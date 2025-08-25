CBC DG stresses on digital shift of govt communication

Shillong, Aug 25 (PTI) Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Director General Kanchan Prasad on Monday said government communication must swiftly adapt to the digital era with area-specific planning and stronger coordination.

She was addressing the North East zonal conference of the bureau here.

Delivering the keynote address, Prasad underlined the significance of North East in the national communication framework and called for resource optimisation and better synergy between headquarters, regional offices and field units.

She emphasised that campaigns should be tailored to local realities in close coordination with state agencies such as DIPR, and planned well in advance for maximum effectiveness.

Appreciating the dedication of officers working in the region, the DG assured that CBC headquarters would extend all possible support to overcome challenges and strengthen capacity.

During the technical sessions, the regional offices of Guwahati and Imphal presented their ongoing activities and future plans. Deliberations also took place on challenges being faced by field offices and potential solutions.

Harshit Narang, Deputy Director, CBC (HQ), made a presentation on the options of advertisements available under CBC in the digital space, explaining how platforms such as YouTube, Google Display Network, Facebook, Instagram, X, OTT platforms and other emerging digital channels are being increasingly leveraged for targeted and measurable outreach.

The day also saw discussions on administration, accounts and pending matters from all units in the NE Zone, followed by a hands-on training workshop on the CBC website for outreach activities.

Participants were provided practical guidance on using the portal effectively for campaign planning, reporting and outreach.

The day concluded with a cultural performance by the Song and Drama division troupe.

On Tuesday, the second day of the programme, sessions will focus on best practices in PIB NE Zone, inputs from branch offices across the region, expanding social media outreach, improving usage of Hindi, best practices in PFMS and accounting, training on GeM and planning of Swachhta activities, officials added. PTI JOP RG