CBCI condemns attack on 2 Catholic priests in Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Friday expressed "deep anguish" and strongly condemned a recent mob attack on Catholic priests and a catechist in Jaleswar, Odisha.

Asserting that the incident, which allegedly occurred in August, was not an isolated case, the CBCI claimed that it was part of a pattern of violence against Christian minorities, reflecting a growing climate of intolerance in the country.

Citing reports, the CBCI mentioned that the attack occurred when Father Lijo, the parish priest of Saint Thomas Church, Jaleswar, was returning to the parish after celebrating a mass at a Catholic home in a nearby village. He was accompanied by another priest, two nuns, and a catechist.

While the nuns were rescued by local women, the priests and the catechist were stopped, abused, manhandled, and falsely accused of religious conversion, they further alleged in a statement.

"Father Lijo's mobile phone was forcibly taken and never returned. The catechist, Durjyodhan, was brutally beaten, and his motorcycle was damaged. Many in the mob of around 70 people were outsiders," the CBCI said, calling it a "blatant violation" of Constitutional rights and dignity of minorities.

The Bishop's body urged the Odisha government to take "swift and decisive action" to prosecute the perpetrators, and to ensure the protection of minority communities.

"We further urge the authorities to safeguard the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so that every citizen may live and practice their faith without fear," the statement said.

The CBCI added that it will continue to monitor the situation and will stand firm in its commitment to defend the rights, dignity, and safety of all citizens, especially the Christian community. PTI AO MPL MPL