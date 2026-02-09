CBCI confers awards for exemplary service to Church, society

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday conferred its instituted national-level awards on 19 distinguished individuals in recognition of their exceptional service to the Church, society and the nation.

The awards honour those who embody Gospel values and have made significant contributions to human dignity, justice, education, leadership and nation-building across clerical, religious and lay vocations, it said.

According to a CBCI statement, among the awardees were Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for public leadership and governance, Prof David R Syiemlieh for academic and intellectual contribution, Fr Michael Vettickat for pastoral service, and Dr A Arokiasamy for his work in education and social outreach, among others. PTI AMP SA