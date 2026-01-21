CBI Academy gets five-star grading under NSCSTI Framework 2.0

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The CBI Academy, which trains officers of the agency, state police and vigilance organisations, has bagged the highest accreditation grading of "sarvotkrisht" (5-Star) under the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) Framework 2.0, officials said Wednesday.

This is a huge leap for the academy, which was given a 2-star grading in 2023.

The Civil Services Training Institutions are accredited and certified by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in collaboration with the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a statutory board under the Quality Council of India.

"As part of the re-accreditation process, a joint CBC-NABET assessment team conducted an on-site assessment of the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, on January 8 and 9. During the visit, the team conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the academy's training ecosystem, institutional processes, and overall governance framework," a CBI spokesperson said.

The academy was adjudged on 43 metrics across eight key pillars -- training needs analysis and course design; faculty development; availability of resources and achievement of training targets; trainee support systems; digitalisation and training delivery mechanisms; institutional collaboration; training evaluation; and operations and governance.

The exercise delved into the examination of documents, infrastructure, systems, and the academy's best practices.

Based on its analysis, the assessment team concluded that the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, meets the highest standards of excellence prescribed under the framework, the spokesperson said.

"Accordingly, the academy has been accredited and certified as 'Sarvotkrisht' (5-star), the highest grading awarded to a training institute under the NSCSTI Framework," she added. PTI ABS NSD NSD