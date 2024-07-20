CBI approaches HC against special court's order allowing Indrani to travel abroad

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) The CBI on Saturday moved the Bombay High Court against a special court's order permitting former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 and is currently out on bail, to travel to Europe.

A special CBI court, on Friday, allowed Indrani Mukerjea to travel once to Europe (Spain and United Kingdom) for 10 days between intermittent period for the next three months.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's plea in the HC sought quashing of this order claiming it was bad in law and arbitrary. The agency said Mukerjea was facing trial in a serious case and is accused of killing her own daughter.

If she is permitted to travel abroad there is a chance of her fleeing from justice, the CBI plea contended. The agency is likely to seek urgent hearing of the plea in HC.

As per the conditions laid down by the special court while granting permission, Mukerjea, during her travel, will have to attend the office of the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices there at least once during her visit and obtain an attendance certificate.

The court also directed Mukerjea to furnish a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

She had filed an application in the court last month seeking nod for overseas visit, claiming she needs to travel to Europe frequently for work.

As per the prosecution, Sheena Bora (24) was strangled in a car in April 2012 in Mumbai and her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

The murder came to light in 2015 when Mukerjea's then driver Shyamvar Rai was held in a separate Arms Act case.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 in the case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

The other accused in the case, apart from Mukerjea and Rai, is her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Mukerjea's ex-husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy linked to Bora's murder.

All the accused are currently out on bail. PTI SP BNM