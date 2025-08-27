CBI arrests 2 narcotics inspectors, nursing home owner in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two inspectors of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Lucknow, and the owner of a private nursing home in connection with an alleged Rs 10 lakh bribery case on Tuesday, officials said.

The inspectors were allegedly threatening to frame the nursing home owner in a false case, they said.

The CBI arrested Inspectors Mahipal Singh and Ravi Ranjan of CBN Lucknow and owner of a private nursing home Gayasuddin Ahmad hours after registering the FIR.

The agency had acted on information from reliable sources that the inspectors were allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and demanding a bribe from Ahmad by threatening to implicate him in a false case for procuring a restricted drug, they said.

"During the course of subsequent proceedings, Rs 10 lakhs paid as a bribe by the owner of a private nursing Home to the accused officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics has been recovered," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS RHL