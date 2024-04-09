CBI arrests 3 attempting to smuggle 125-kg peacock feather to Bangkok

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly trying to smuggle 125 kg of peacock feathers to Bangkok, officials said.

They said the feathers were artificially plucked which results in the death of these birds.

The agency acted on a complaint from the Customs Department which had intercepted a consignment with peacock feathers to Bangkok, they said.

"The CBI registered a case on a complaint against four Delhi-based accused and others on allegations that all the accused were taking peacock feathers to Bangkok...The trafficking of these is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The accused were allegedly found in possession of around 125 kg of peacock feathers," the agency's spokesperson said.

The agency has taken into custody Rahul, Sagar and Bhanu Pratap Singh in connection with the case. PTI ABS ABS MNK MNK