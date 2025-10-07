CBI arrests 3 postal dept employees in Meghalaya for taking bribe

Shillong, Oct 7 (PTI) Three Postal Department employees were arrested by the CBI in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district for taking a bribe, officials said on Tuesday.

A Gram Dak Sevak had lodged a complaint, alleging that his salary had been withheld for the last 10 months and the accused officials had demanded a bribe equivalent to his two months' pay for its release, they said.

After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 30,000 and instructed the complainant to pay the amount after his salary was disbursed, they added The CBI laid a trap and caught the assistant branch postmaster of Williamnagar red-handed while accepting the bribe, officials said.

Subsequently, the sub-divisional inspector of Williamnagar was arrested from state capital Shillong, and a postman from the Rongjeng sub-post office, where the complainant was posted, was nabbed from Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, they said.

During searches at the offices and residences of the accused, the CBI recovered incriminating items, including Rs 2.3 lakh in cash, they said.

The investigation will continue to ascertain the involvement of other employees, officials said. PTI JOP SOM