CBI arrests 5 senior officials for favouritism in Chhattisgarh PSC exams

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI)The CBI has arrested five senior officials of the Chhattisgarh government in connection with alleged favouritism in the selection of candidates in the CGPSC Exam 2021 and 2020, officials said.

The arrest has been made to "unearth a larger conspiracy" in the alleged irregularities in the examination, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency on Wednesday arrested then Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, his son and Deputy Collector Sumit Dhruv, former controller of examination Arti Wasnik, and Deputy Collector Misha Kosle and District Excise Officer Deepa Adil, both daughters-in-law of former Chattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani.

The agency had registered the case last year which alleged that Sonwani, Jeevan Kishore Dhruv and other persons of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission conducted an examination and interview during 2020 to 2022 and got their son, daughter and relatives selected for plum government posts.

Out of 1,29,206 candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination, 2,548 cleared the preliminary examination for various posts in the CGPSC for the year 2021.

"A total of 509 cleared the main examination and were selected to appear for interviews. A total of 170 candidates were selected for various posts in CGPSC, 2021," she said.

The then CGPSC chairman, the then deputy controller of examinations of CGPSC along with four selected candidates and one private person have already been arrested and are in judicial custody, the spokesperson said.