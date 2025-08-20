CBI arrests 6 J-K policemen on SC order for cop's custodial torture

Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested six policemen, including at least two officers, following orders from the Supreme Court last month in connection with the alleged custodial torture of a cop, officials said here on Wednesday.

The arrested cops included a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector, the officials said here. They said two civilians have also been arrested. Further details were awaited, the officials said.

The Supreme Court on July 21 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR over the "brutal and inhuman custodial torture" of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered the Union Territory (UT) administration to pay him Rs 50 lakh compensation.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the injuries caused to the constable during his illegal detention, particularly the "complete mutilation of his genitalia, use of pepper/chilly powder and electric shocks on his genitalia", were grave reminders of the inhuman torture meted out to him.

"The cumulative effect of all these facts is deeply shocking to the conscience of this court," the bench said.

"The violation of Article 21 is not only evident but egregious," it added. PTI MIJ KSS KSS