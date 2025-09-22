CBI arrests a key operative of cybercrime gang busted in July

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an absconding operative of a cybercrime gang busted in July this year, officials said Monday.

Arrested gang member Neeraj had opened a mule account of Sudhir Palande in which Rs 3.81 crore, siphoned off from various cyber crime victims, was pumped in a single day and was further dispersed into other accounts the same day.

The agency had arrested Palande and two more gang members in connection with the case. All three are in judicial custody.

Recently, the CBI had filed the first charge sheet against the three gang members, they said.

"Neeraj facilitated Sudhir's travel from Mumbai to Nagpur for operating this mule account and managing the transfer of illicit funds," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Neeraj was evading arrest since the news of the CBI action had surfaced. The CBI used technical surveillance and local intelligence to trace him. He was produced before a special court in Mumbai which sent him to the CBI custody for interrogation.

"The arrest of Neeraj is a significant development in further strengthening the prosecution of the case and recovery of new facts to further apprehend some unknown accused," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS RT RT