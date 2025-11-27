CBI arrests accountant member of ITAT Jaipur in bribery case

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an accountant member of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur in connection with a bribery racket operating to settle appeals favourably in exchange for money, officials said.

Kamlesh Rathod, accountant member of ITAT, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a special court on Thursday, they said. The court has sent him to police custody till December 1.

The agency busted the racket on Tuesday in which three persons including a judicial member were arrested.

During a search conducted at Rathod's residence in Jaipur, Rs 20 lakh cash along with some incriminating documents have been seized, the officials said.

This seizure takes the total recovery of cash in the case to Rs 1.30 crore which includes Rs 30 lakh seized from the car of the judicial member arrested on Wednesday.

"In follow up of the searches and arrest made in the last three days, the CBI has seized cash amounting to more than Rs 1.30 crore, transaction details, property documents and other incriminating documents indicating an organized syndicate," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.