CBI arrests accused absconding since 2013 in Tripura chit fund case

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The CBI on Monday arrested an accused in a Tripura chit fund scam case, who was on the run for almost 12 years, from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane, officials said.

Bikash Das, who had a reward of Rs 20,000 on information leading to his arrest, was absconding since 2013, they said.

It is alleged that Suchana Real Projects Private Limited and its directors, including Das, had collected money from hundreds of investors with the promise of high returns, but the firm closed its office in 2012, without paying the maturity amounts to the complainant and other investors, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

"CBI has filed chargesheet on 21.01.2025 against accused Sujit Das, Bikash Das and accused company Suchana Real Projects Private Limited (through its directors Shri Sujit Das and Bikash Das)," the statement said. PTI ABS RC