CBI arrests assistant professor over paper leak in Uttarakhand graduate level recruitment

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an assistant professor of Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya, Tehri Garhwal, for being an alleged conspirator in the Uttarakhand graduate level examination paper leak case, officials said on Friday.

The accused assistant professor, identified as Suman, was arrested along with Mohd Khalid and his sister Sabiha, the agency said.

The CBI had taken over the probe in the case on a reference from the Uttarakhand government.

Suman's alleged role surfaced during the interrogation and evaluation of the mobile phones of Khalid and Sabiha, who were taken into custody earlier, officials said.

"Accordingly, assistant professor has been arrested today, i.e., on 28.11.2025, and the accused shall be produced before the designated court after medical examination," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

So far, the CBI probe has shown that Suman assisted Khalid in solving part of the question paper received through his sister during the exam. The solved paper was sent to Khalid, who was appearing in the exam, they said.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) had cancelled the graduate-level recruitment examination in October, the question paper of which was allegedly leaked.

During the examination, three pages of the question paper were allegedly leaked from a centre in Haridwar, causing a stir across the state.

More than one lakh candidates had appeared in the examination for 416 posts.

Aspirants under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union launched a massive agitation against the alleged paper leak, following which the state government recommended a CBI probe in the matter.