CBI arrests bank manager in UP's Mathura in Rs 4 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a senior manager of UCO Bank in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a man in connection with a loan disbursement, officials said on Monday.

According to the CBI, the complainant had applied for a loan of Rs 1 crore. While Rs 90 lakh had been dispersed, the remaining Rs 10 lakh was withheld by manager Garima Singh, posted at the Kotwali Road branch of the bank, the agency said, citing the complaint.

Singh had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh -- 4 per cent of the loan amount -- as a bribe to release the pending sum of money, they said.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused manager with a middleman red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh as a bribe, a spokesperson said. PTI ABS RHL