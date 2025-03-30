CBI arrests BIS joint director for 'accepting bribe'

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a joint director of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a private firm's representative in Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

Ramakanth Sagar Muthyala, a Scientist-D with the BIS posted in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested along with V Lakshminarayana Reddy alias Babu Reddy, a representative of Kronax Engineering and Pressure Vessels Private Limited, after the alleged bribe was exchanged, they said.

It is alleged that the bribe was paid for giving a BIS approval to the company to manufacture 12,500 cylinders.

"Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of accused public servant at Hyderabad and Vijayawada, which led to recovery of incriminating documents," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS RC