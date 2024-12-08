CBI arrests Bridge and Roof Company's group general manager for allegedly taking bribe

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) The CBI arrested the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd, a PSU, from Bhubaneswar for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, a statement said on Sunday.

The CBI also arrested the director of a private company who was allegedly giving the bribe and another person who was present there to facilitate the exchange of money, it said.

The CBI accused the senior official of indulging in corruption in awarding work orders and clearing bills.

It was alleged that he demanded Rs 10 lakh from the director of the private company during a meeting on December 6 and promised to adjust the amount in future billings.

"The CBI laid a trap on Saturday and caught the accused GGM obtaining a demanded bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh which was delivered to him by the accused director of the said company in Bhubaneswar and recovered the bribe money," the statement said.

"During the raid, another private person was also caught for his role as co-conspirator in abetting and facilitating the exchange of undue advantage," it said.

The CBI registered a case against four people, including those arrested.

Following the arrests, the CBI conducted searches at eight locations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, in which "incriminating documents", a vehicle used in the commission of the offence and digital devices were seized, the statement said. PTI BBM BBM SOM