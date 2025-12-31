CBI arrests CGST deputy commissioner, 4 others in Rs 70 lakh bribery case in UP's Jhansi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a deputy commissioner, CGST, posted in Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and four others in connection with a Rs 70 lakh bribery case, busting a racket allegedly operational in the Tax office, officials said Wednesday.

The central probe agency started the operation on Tuesday following information that the bribery syndicate members were allegedly demanding Rs 1.5 crore for favouring private companies in GST evasion-related matters, they said.

During the raids, the CBI arrested Anil Tiwari and Ajay Kumar Sharma, both posted as superintendent at CGST, Jhansi red-handed while allegedly taking Rs 70 lakh bribe on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Prabha Bhandari, who is a 2016-batch IRS officer (C&IT).

Later, the CBI also arrested Bhandari, an advocate Naresh Kumar Gupta and Raju Mangtani, owner of M/s Jai Durga Hardware, in the alleged bribery case, they said.

During the subsequent searches, the CBI has so far seized Rs 1.60 crore, besides property documents and gold jewellery.