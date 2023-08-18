CBI arrests CGST official for demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a CGST official in Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh as bribe for settling tax issues related to a company based in China, officials said on Friday. Hemant Kumar, the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent, posted at Bhiwandi Commissionerate demanded Rs 30 lakh from a tax consultant to settle issues related to Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd based in Guangzhou, China, they said.

The company refused to pay the bribe and asked the consultant to report the issue to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which conducted a verification during which the tax consultant was asked to negotiate with Kumar, they said.

A meeting took place at the Wadala Railway Station in Mumbai where Kumar allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 15 lakh, a discussion which was tapped by the consultant, they said. With the allegations verified, the CBI laid a trap and Kumar was caught red-handed with Rs 5 lakh as part of the payment, they said. "The CBI conducted searches at residential premises of the accused at Mumbai and Ghaziabad which led to the recovery of cash worth Rs 42.7 lakh (approx), documents related to movable/immovable assets, and other incriminating documents," a CBI spokesperson said. He added that Kumar was produced before the special judge for CBI cases in Mumbai on Friday and was remanded to police custody till August 21.

