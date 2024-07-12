CBI arrests CGST Superintendent, Inspector for taking bribe

Shimla, Jul 12 (PTI) The CBI on Friday arrested a superintendent and an inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) posted at Solan in connection with a case related to demand and accepting of bribe of Rs 8000 from a complainant.

A case under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 section 7 (accepting bribe) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered by the CBI against the inspector and superintendent, a statement issued here said.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant through the friend of the complainant for processing and approval of CGST registration number of his firm.

The accused asked the complainant to visit their office for the said purpose, failing which his CGST registration would be rejected.

During the complainant's visit to the said CGST office, the accused reduced the bribe amount and agreed to accept Rs 8,000 for the official act and asked the complainant to come to their office in Solan along with the money.

The CBI laid a trap and the accused inspector was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant in a criminal conspiracy with another accused -- the superintendent.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Mohali (Punjab) and Una district in Himachal, and some incriminating documents and articles have been recovered during searches, the statement said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI BPL AS AS