CBI arrests chief sanitary inspector in Chandigarh on bribery charge

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a chief sanitary inspector of Chandigarh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for reinstating a junior sanitary inspector, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The agency nabbed Chander Mohan and health supervisor Sandeep Dhankhar after laying a trap based on information about the exchange, they said.

It produced both the arrested before a special court, which remanded them to 14 days' judicial custody, the officials added.

"A case was registered on a complaint against a chief sanitary inspector of the UT of Chandigarh. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe in lieu of reinstating the complainant who had been removed from the post of sanitary inspector (contractual) as he was not able to attend office due to an accident," a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the probe agency conducted searches at the premises of both the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. PTI ABS IJT IJT