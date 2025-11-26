CBI arrests close aide of Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with attack on ED officers in Jan 2024

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another suspect in connection with the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district during a raid at the residence of former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan on January 5, 2024, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Duranta Mollah, reportedly a close associate of Shahjahan, he said.

"Mollah was involved in the attack on ED officers during the raid last year. He can also be seen in photographs captured during the assault," the officer said.

He added that tracing Mollah had been difficult as the accused frequently changed locations.

"Multiple searches were conducted at various places, including his residence, and several notices were served, but he remained untraceable. We recently located him and carried out a late-night operation in Sandeshkhali on Tuesday, arresting him from a hideout," the officer said.

Molla was produced before a local court in Basirhat, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody, he added.

Three ED officers were allegedly injured in the attack in the January 2024 incident. In response, the district police and members of Shahjahan's family lodged a counter-complaint against the agency team.

Sandeshkhali was in the national spotlight after several local women alleged gangrape and forcible land grab by Shahjahan and his associates, involved in fish trade.

Police have so far arrested over 20 people, including two TMC leaders and another close aide of Shahjahan.

ED officials had conducted the raid at Shahjahan's residence in connection with a ration scam case. The team was accompanied by central forces during the operation. PTI SCH MNB