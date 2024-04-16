CBI arrests CPWD assistant engineer in Rs one lakh bribe case; Rs 20 lakh cash recovered

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a CPWD assistant engineer based in Dehradun for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh bribe, officials said Tuesday.

Advertisment

The CBI swung into action against Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Engineer, CPWD, after a complaint that he allegedly demanded Rs 5.5 lakh for allowing unhindered construction at a residential colony in Seemadwar, Dehradun.

The agency did verification of the complaint and laid a trap where the alleged bribe exchange was planned.

On getting a signal, the CBI teams raided the location where Kumar was arrested red-handed with the part payment of Rs one lakh, they said.

"The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused and cash of Rs 20,49,500- (approx.) was recovered from the residential premises of the accused. Certain incriminating documents were also recovered," a CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS AS AS