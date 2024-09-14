CBI arrests cyber criminal on FBI input; 57 gold bars, Rs 16 lakh seized during searches

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an alleged cyber criminal from Mumbai who had duped a US citizen to the tune of USD 4.5 lakh by posing as a technical support, officials said on Saturday.

In the action conducted under its ongoing crackdown on cyber criminals in its Operation Chakra-3 in coordination with the USA's FBI, the CBI dismantles a sophisticated virtual asset and bullion supported cyber crime network that has been targeting victims in foreign countries since 2022, they said.

During searches conducted in last two days at seven locations, the CBI seized 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, cash amount of Rs 16 lakh, mobile phone, laptop used to manage crypto currencies, details of lockers and other incriminating documents from the premises of the Mumbai-based cyber criminal named Vishnu Rathi, the officials said.

The agency found material showing that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes network was channeling proceeds of crime through virtual assets and bullion, they said.

The CBI had registered the case on September 9 against Rathi and others on allegations that the accused conspired to target a US citizen by gaining unauthorized remote access to the victim's computer and bank account between June and August 2022.

"It was also alleged that under the pretext of offering tech support services, they falsely informed the US based victim that her bank account had been compromised. Claiming that the funds were at risk, they, allegedly, manipulated the victim into transferring USD 453,953 to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them," a CBI spokesperson said in statement.

The CBI is coordinating with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through Interpol for follow up on leads, he said.

"Operation CHAKRA-III has been initiated by the CBI to combat and dismantle organized cyber enabled financial crime networks through a globally coordinated law enforcement response leveraging Interpol channels," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS AS AS