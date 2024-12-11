CBI arrests DDA executive engineer in 'bribery' case: Officials

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Delhi Development Authority executive engineer and another staff member in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took action on a complaint alleging that executive engineer Rahul Meena and assistant engineer Ankush had demanded Rs 3 lakh as a bribe for clearing pending bills, they said.

Based on the complaint, the CBI registered an FIR and did a preliminary verification of the allegations, they said.

The agency laid a trap and arrested DDA staffer Manish who allegedly received Rs two lakh -- a part of the total bribe amount -- on behalf of Meena, they said. PTI ABS RHL