CBI arrests Delhi cop for taking Rs 2.4 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh for a favourable verification report for a property, officials said on Monday.

ASI Patil Kumar, posted at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant for submitting a favourable verification report about a property in a case pending in Delhi's Karkardooma court.

Kumar allegedly threatened that he would submit an adverse report against the complainant if the bribe was not paid, officials said.

"The CBI laid a trap on November 9 and caught the accused ASI red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh from complainant as part payment.

"The accused person has been apprehended and investigation is continuing," a CBI spokesperson said.