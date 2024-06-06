CBI arrests Delhi govt's sales tax officer in bribery case

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a sales tax officer of the Delhi government for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a tax consultant for helping his client, officials said Thursday.

Sunil, Sales Tax Officer Class-II posted at ward number 95, zone-eight, Delhi government had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from a practising tax consultant in GST and Income Tax for resolving an Input Tax Credit (ITC) issue of his client, they said.

The official allegedly helped in dropping the proceedings of cancellation of registration of the client's agency.

"After negotiation, the accused reduced the demand and agreed to accept the bribe of not less than Rs 40,000," a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI acted on the consultant's complaint and nabbed Sunil allegedly red-handed while accepting the bribe.

"Subsequently, the accused was arrested. Searches were conducted at residential and office premises of the accused at Delhi," he said. PTI ABS ABS MNK MNK